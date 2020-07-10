Most recent face covering ordinances go into effect today

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday night Cayce City Council members became the latest area to vote in favor of requiring people to wear some type of face coverings as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in South Carolina.

Under the ordinance, members of the public will have to wear a mask when they are in the city.

Officials say this was not an easy decision to make and they spent time speaking with various sources they say show “Mandatory Mask requirements have been proven to lower the possibility of contracting COVID-19”.

With this information, City officials say they continue to take whatever steps are necessary to slow any further spread of the coronavirus in order to protect its citizens and area businesses.

Residents will be able to get two masks per person or five masks per family. However, those who have the means to purchase their own masks are urged to do so.

Residents are also being given the option of making their own masks in accordance with guidelines provided by the CDC that can be found here https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-make-cloth-face-covering.html.

The new requirement will go into effect at 6am Friday July 10th. officials say any individual that is not following the new regulation will be fined $25 dollars, while businesses will face a $100 penalty for failing to follow the ordinance.

Cayce will help those in need by distributing masks beginning this Thursday July 9th at the Cayce City Hall where anyone who wants a mask can pick one up via a drive through window at 1800 12th Street. The free masks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis while supplies lasts. City of Cayce Mayor Elise Partin released a statement saying,

“The Coronavirus is a new virus. With the emphasis on new. Scientists across the world are working diligently to find out as much as they can as fast as they can. No doubt, gaps in information are hard to deal with, but there is a lot that we do know.

The Town of Arcadia Lakes held an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to following suit. Town officials say, the temporary requirement passed Tuesday evening.

As of now, members of the public will have to wear a face covering while in commercial, retail, and professional businesses.

Officials say the gap in locations that have requirements and those who do not is not helping slow the spread, and believe fighting COVID-19 will be more effective “when in solidarity with surrounding jurisdictions.

During a Tuesday night West Columbia Council meeting, members also voted in favor of an ordinance for anyone within the city limits to wear a face covering. Businesses must now put a “notice” alerting shoppers that they are required to wear a mask.