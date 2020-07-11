DHEC: ‘Help save lives’ Wear a Mask

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–As more and more record cases of Coronavirus are reported in South Carolina, State health officials are sharing ways you can ‘help stop the spread’ of the coronavirus.

On Saturday DHEC reported the first child death related to Coronavirus.

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others. No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina. Choosing to wear a mask and maintain physical distance today will not only help change the course of the pandemic in South Carolina, it will help save the lives of those around us.”

DHEC says younger South Carolinians continue to contribute to more and more positive cases of COVID-19. Since June 1, there has been a 436.5% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, representing 22% of total confirmed cases in the state, which is the largest percentage by age group.

Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director, is urging the use of masks.

"Your face mask helps protect others and their face mask helps protect you." -Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. Learn more at https://t.co/HcFY8dd5dc. #StaySCStrong #stayhealthySC pic.twitter.com/5COvEgtHIP — SCDHEC (@scdhec) June 23, 2020

DHEC is recommending that everyone do the following:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

According to DHEC, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.

This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else, say health officials.