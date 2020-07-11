DHEC reports record high 2,239 cases of Coronavirus, First Pediatric death

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control, Saturday, marked the highest number of reported positive cases of COVID-19 at 2,239.

Health officials say the percent positive is also the highest to date, at 22.2%.

Sadly, DHEC confirmed the state’s first pediatric death associated with COVID-19.

Health officials say the COVID-19-associated death of a child under the age of five from the Midlands region was reported to the agency on July 11.

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others. No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina. Choosing to wear a mask and maintain physical distance today will not only help change the course of the pandemic in South Carolina, it will help save the lives of those around us.”

DHEC says younger South Carolinians continue to contribute to more and more positive cases of COVID-19. Since June 1, there has been a 436.5% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, representing 22% of total confirmed cases in the state, which is the largest percentage by age group.

DHEC says there are 84 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for more information.