DHEC : Help stop the Virus by wearing a mask

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials are urging you to wear a mask, saying it will help save lives.

DHEC is also advising everyone to social distance.

Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. …”Anyone and everyone is susceptible to COVID-19 as well as additional health risks associated with it, which is why all of us must stop the virus by wearing a mask and stay six feet away from others. These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children.”

Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director, urging the use of masks.

"Your face mask helps protect others and their face mask helps protect you." -Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. Learn more at https://t.co/HcFY8dd5dc. #StaySCStrong #stayhealthySC pic.twitter.com/5COvEgtHIP — SCDHEC (@scdhec) June 23, 2020

DHEC is recommending that everyone do the following:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

According to DHEC, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.

This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else, say health officials.