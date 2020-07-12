Last Call: SC Order banning alcohol sales at bars/restaurants after 11pm in effect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is officially last call each night across South Carolina at 11pm.

Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order banning the sale of alcohol at restaurants and bars is now in effect. It went into effect Saturday night at 11pm.

McMaster says he hopes the order will help curb the spread of COVID-19 among young people.

It is important to note, that the order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.

Per the Governor, the order applies to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit, or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.

According to officials, there are around 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the S.C. Department of Revenue for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.