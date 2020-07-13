DHEC reports 1,532 new Coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Monday, announced 1,532 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 additional confirmed deaths .

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 58,003, and confirmed deaths statewide to 961.

DHEC says there are currently 1,488 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 205 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

DHEC reports the total number of individuals tested statewide on Sunday was 7,230 and the percent positive was 21.2%

According to officials, there are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for more information.