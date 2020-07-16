Free food share boxes available in Fairfield County today

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – If you are a resident of Fairfield County, you and your family have a chance to pick up free food share boxes today.

The boxes will be available at four separate drive-thru locations; all opening at 5 p.m.

You can pick up boxes at the following locations below:

McCrorey-Liston School of Technology – 1978 SC Hwy. 215, Blair, SC 29015

Fairfield County Airport – 1291 Runway Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Fairfield County Commerce Center – 158 Blue Granite Parkway, Ridgeway, SC 29130

Mitford Fire Station – 70 Meeting Street, Great Falls, SC 29055

Officials say they will give boxes, which contain fresh fruits and vegetables, to the first 200 households, with limits to only two boxes per vehicle and one per household.

They also say ID showing proof of residency is required and only Fairfield County citizens are allowed to pick up these boxes.

Fairfield County School District, Fairfield County Council and Fairfield Forward are hosting the food share boxes pick-up events.