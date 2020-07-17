DHEC: 1,964 new Coronavirus cases and 25 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Friday, 1,964 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 25 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,857 and confirmed deaths to 1,078.

Health officials say there are 1,593 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

DHEC says a total of 606,610 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.

DHEC reports the total number of individual test results on Thursday was 11,257 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.4%.

If you need to get tested, there mobile testing events scheduled through August 5 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for more information.