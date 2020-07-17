Prisma Health hosts free COVID-19 testing at Brookland Baptist Church

Kenneil Mitchell,

(Courtesy: Prisma Health)

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Prisma Health is hosting free COVID-19 testing at Brookland Baptist Church today and tomorrow.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the church on 1066 Sunset Blvd.

Here is what you should know about testing sites:

  • All those who think they might have COVID-19 will be tested.
  • No one needs a doctor’s order.
  • Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
  • No appointment is needed.
  • All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They
    will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
  • Test results should come back within four days.
  • Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test
    results – whether positive or negative – from providers at
    Prisma Health.
  • Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for
    themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
  • In the event of inclement weather, testing events could be
    rescheduled.

For more information, go to Prisma Health’s website by clicking here.

