Prisma Health hosts free COVID-19 testing at Brookland Baptist Church
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Prisma Health is hosting free COVID-19 testing at Brookland Baptist Church today and tomorrow.
The site is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the church on 1066 Sunset Blvd.
Here is what you should know about testing sites:
- All those who think they might have COVID-19 will be tested.
- No one needs a doctor’s order.
- Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
- No appointment is needed.
- All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They
will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
- Test results should come back within four days.
- Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test
results – whether positive or negative – from providers at
Prisma Health.
- Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for
themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
- In the event of inclement weather, testing events could be
rescheduled.
For more information, go to Prisma Health’s website by clicking here.