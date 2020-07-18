Flags at SC State House ordered to fly at half staff in memory of John Lewis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State House to be flown at half staff on Saturday.

According to a release from the office: As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of Representative John Lewis, of Georgia, the President has issued a proclamation ordering that the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 18, 2020.

Accordingly, the Governor directs that flags atop the State Capitol Building be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2020.