No gyros: Columbia’s annual Greek Festival canceled due to Coronavirus

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– There will be no festival gyros or souvlaki at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church this year.

The 2020 Columbia Greek Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Organizers posted a message on the festival’s Facebook page :

“As the health and well-being of our community, attendees, and volunteers are always a priority for us, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel Columbia’s Greek Festival this year.

With the festival drawing over 170,000 attendees last year, we determined it was not logistically possible to comply with the recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines set forth by our governmental entities and global healthcare experts.

Thank you all so very much for your continued support. We will miss celebrating all things Greek with you this year.”

This would have been the festival’s 34th year.

No word yet on a possible make up date.