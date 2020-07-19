South Carolina reaches record high number of COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina has reached a new record high number of confirmed Coronavirus cases.

Sunday, DHEC reported 2,335 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

State Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 69,765 and confirmed deaths to 1,138.

According to DHEC *Today’s case data includes 526 new confirmed cases from July 17 that DHEC received from a private laboratory on July 18.

On the National front, According to ABC News , The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 3.7 million diagnosed cases and at least 140,369 deaths.