Tax free weekend in SC set for August

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is set to host a tax free weekend.

The state’s annual Tax Free holiday is set for August 7-9, 2020.

During the weekend, certain items will be exempt from the state’s

six percent sales tax.

You can purchase everything from pencils and pens to backpacks some clothing, even computers.

But remember, not everything is tax free.

For a link to items that are tax free, and the Department of Revenue’s page click here https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend