Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Investigators say just before Midnight Monday, a 23 year old man was shot and killed at Gable Oaks Apartments off Colleton Street.

Columbia Police say details are limited at this time.

This is the second fatal shooting at the apartment complex in a week.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigates a fatal shooting at 901 Colleton Street shortly before midnight. 23-year-old male victim. Limited details at this time. Call Crime Stoppers with tips. 1-888-CRIME- SC