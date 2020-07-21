DHEC reports high number of Coronavirus deaths at 56, 1,870 new cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Tuesday, announced a high number of deaths at 56 and 1,870 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 73,101 and confirmed deaths to 1,203.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Monday, statewide, was 8,490 and the percent positive was 22%.

Per DHEC, Confirmed cases: Abbeville (5), Aiken (10), Allendale (5), Anderson (64), Bamberg (10), Barnwell (8), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (61), Calhoun (5), Charleston (163), Cherokee (14), Chester (11), Chesterfield (16), Clarendon (14), Colleton (20), Darlington (38), Dillon (14), Dorchester (53), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (18), Florence (67), Georgetown (37), Greenville (147), Greenwood (31), Hampton (25), Horry (181), Jasper (22), Kershaw (33), Lancaster (22), Laurens (21), Lee (6), Lexington (110), Marion (13), Marlboro (7), McCormick (4), Newberry (13), Oconee (7), Orangeburg (40), Pickens (39), Richland (193), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (55), Sumter (93), Union (19), Williamsburg (6), York (74)

DHEC says there are 88 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for more information.