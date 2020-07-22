Former SCANA executive to plead guilty

One of the executives at the center of the VC Summer nuclear power plant debacle will plead guilty Thursday in federal court.

The US Attorney’s office announced former SCANA Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Byrne is accused of misleading investors by claiming the project was on track.

The shutdown of construction at VC Summer ultimately cost ratepayers and investors billions and more than 5,000 jobs.