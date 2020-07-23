Deputies searching for van in armed robbery

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Orangeburg are looking for several people they say robbed a convenience store in broad daylight.

Investigators say around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon the suspects robbed Quick Mart in Rowesville at gunpoint.

Deputies say one store employee was shot but his injury was not life threatening.

Investigators say the gunman the took off in this van that was waiting for him.

According to deputies this same group may have been involved in a convenience store robbery in Cope on July 14th.

If you have any information on this incident call the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC