RCSD accepting applicants for fall internship program after successful summer program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Because of the pandemic, many college students finished the school year with virtual learning, and had internships cancelled or put on hold. But despite that, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department continued to offer their internship to 12 students.

“I just wanted more exposure and more experience about it, and I pretty much did a local Googling and I found in my local area Richland County was pretty much the only one offering any sort of internships like this. Especially with the current COVID climate,” said Nadia Sandler, one of the RCSD interns.

“I would say, if they were in class they would not get a chance to get this type of experience, to ask these type of questions,” said Dep. Josef Robinson, RCSD Internship Coordinator.

With precautions in place, RCSD offered a summer internship to give students a hands-on experience with law enforcement.

“This is really my first experience being hands on with law enforcement. Really the biggest takeaway I have from it is that their jobs aren’t easy, and they really stressed that to us. I just overall really appreciate this experience,” said Andre Jackson, another RCSD intern.

“It’s been a very in depth, step-by-step internship. We go to each local office. Some K-9, to forensics, to narcotics,” said Sandler.

The internship with RCSD was one of the few still offered this summer to students seeking a career in law enforcement.

“I had a previous internship, and that got canceled completely due to COVID. I have a lot of friends, all in college, all need this experience on their resume but all their internships are getting canceled. Or even worse, their jobs are being canceled. So it’s really difficult but that’s why I’m just so fortunate to have this,” said Sandler.

Now nearly complete, both deputies and interns say the summer program was successful.

“We’ve had some wonderful comments from the students who have participated in it. They came in with one frame of mind and now they’re leaving with another because of the depth and the perception of things they was involved in that they had no idea. So this was a huge success,” said Robinson. “It’s not easy, and this internship reflects that. The things that they have gone through, it’s not easy, and it’s not for everybody. But for those who can and have the desire to learn this, it’s very rewarding.”

RCSD is now accepting applications for the fall internship program, which begins in September. For more information on how to apply, click here.