SC distilleries ask for federal aid

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– People that produce liquor in South Carolina are asking congress for economic relief.

In a letter to the South Carolina congressional delegation, trade associations representing more than 34 distillers throughout the state urged the lawmakers to provide additional funds to distilleries facing financial hardship due to the impact of COVID-19.

According to the letter sent by the South Carolina Craft Distillers Guild and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, South Carolina distilleries represent an important form of agritourism and that many buy all of their grain and fruit from South Carolina farms, which amounts to hundreds of thousands of pounds of raw materials each year.