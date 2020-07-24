Calhoun deputies searching for missing teen

Calhoun Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Calhoun Co. deputies are searching for a missing teen.

Investigators say Imani Gleaton, 18, was last seen leaving her job at Hardee’s in St. Matthews on July 10th.

Deputies say they do not believe she is in her Hardee’s uniform.

According to authorities Gleaton has ties to the St. Mattews and Orangeburg areas, but has not been in contact with her family or friends since she was last seen.

If you know where she is contact the Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s office or submit a tip to crimesc.com or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.