Columbia Fire welcomes more than two dozen new firefighters

27 new firefighters begin their new roles just one day after earning their badges

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We want to congratulate the latest Columbia Fire Department recruiting class!

Friday 27 firefighters were given their badges at an outdoor ceremony at Benedict College. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic no family and friends were able to attend but the department live streamed the event.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkin says during this unprecedented time these recruits have not only faced intense training and the rising temperatures that come with each summer but also the added threat brought on by this virus. Chief Jenkins also adding,

“I am highly proud of their accomplishments as well as our department’s training staff for facilitating this recruit school during what has been a most difficult period,”

The new firefighters will start working tomorrow!