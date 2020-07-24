Lexington Police help residents ‘chill out’ in summer heat

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is working to make the summer heat a little more bearable for residents in need . Chief Terrance Green says for the last ten years they have been giving away box style fans for anyone in Town of Lexington that may not otherwise have access to one as the Midlands continues to heat up.

The department says ‘Operation: Cool Down’ is made possible by donations from area businesses as well as members of the community. Officials say it’s one constant way of helping residents stay cool. On average, the police department says, this one community based program is able to help more than 100 individuals or families each year.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can pick up In-kind donation forms for box fan donations made which can be made out to ‘Operation: Cool Down’ through the Lexington Police Department Foundation. Your donation is tax deductible.

For those who are in need of a boxed fan, can pick one up at the Lexington Police Department (111 Maiden Lane) weekdays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If transportation to get a fan is an issue, Lexington Police say

a Community Action Team (C.A.T.) officer is usually available to drop the fan off right to your home.

An acceptance and release of liability form will have to be completed for all box fans that are given out.