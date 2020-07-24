Lexington Richland 5 to offer hybrid schedule for start of school year

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–One of the Midlands largest school districts is altering its plans for reopening in the fall.

Thursday night the Lexington Richland School District 5 school board approved a hybrid schedule plan for the start of the new school year.

A hybrid model is a blend of face-to-face instruction and distance learning with students attending school in-person two days a week and learning virtually for three days.

District officials say parents will still have the option of choosing an all virtual model.

During last night’s meeting board members also approved pushing the start of the school year back to September 8th.