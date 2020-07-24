Staying safe while enjoying time in the river

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Earlier this week, 17-year-old Javion Cannon of Columbia, lost his life after drowning in the Congaree River. Witnesses say he jumped off some rocks, went underwater, and never resurfaced. Crews searched for three hours before they found him.

West Columbia’s Swiftwater Rescue Team responds to calls for help at local rivers.

“Those technicians are trained in rescue, and provide medical care in the event that you have a victim that’s located on the river,” said West Columbia Deputy Fire Chief Marquis Solomon.

Officials say that you need to be extra cautious when swimming or spending time in moving waters, like rivers.

“This water moves relatively fast, which is totally different than what you have in a swimming pool or in a lake. So the dangers are much different. So even if you’re a competent swimmer, you can be presented with some challenges just brought on by the sheer speed of the water that’s moving,” said Solomon.

You should never be swimming alone, and you should be cautious when climbing on rocks.

“So if you’re climbing on rocks, there’s also a slip hazard that a lot of swimmers end up really falling victim to. And we have to go into the rivers to rescue them after a fall with a broken leg or a sprain or something along those lines,” said Solomon.

If you don’t know how to swim and you’re with friends that do; don’t take any risks and make sure you have a proper flotation device. Don’t rely on just being around others who can swim.

“Not being able to swim out here on the river can actually be very, very dangerous and result in a tragic, tragic incident,” said Solomon. “We ask that you all come out and enjoy these wonderful, wonderful resources. But also be responsible, and be aware and do your homework.”

Be cautious when wading or swimming through rivers, as you might not be able to tell the depth of the water. Don’t let your eyes fool you.