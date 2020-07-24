Sumter traffic stop leads to discovery of aluminum can stuffed with drugs

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A Sumter County traffic stop lands a man behind bars, but authorities say it wasn’t for his initial stop that deputies say was for driving 61 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone along Eagle Road. According to authorities, during the traffic stop, the deputy smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the car giving officials reason to search the car.

During the search, deputies say they discovered 36 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside of a Yeti container that authorities says looks like a soda can with a removable top sitting in the center console. In addition, the deputy found a gun in the glove compartment along with another 10 grams of meth and 5 grams of marijuana stuffed in the storage pocket located on the back of the front passenger seat of the car.

Authorities say the suspect, 31 year old Kelvin McCoy was driving on a suspended license and according to officials he is federally prohibited from having a gun in his possession.

McCoy faces a slew of charges including, driving under suspension, trafficking methamphetamine; possession of a firearm during a violent crime; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.