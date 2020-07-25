DHEC reports 74 Coronavirus deaths, most reported in a single day in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Saturday, announced 74 new deaths and 1,368 new cases of Coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 79,674, and confirmed deaths to 1,412 statewide.

Per DHEC, the reported deaths today range from 6/20/20 to 7/24/20. You can see the full report here: http://scdhec.gov/sites/default/files/media/document/COVID-Death-Summary_7-25-2020.pdf

Health officials say as of Friday, a total of 690,650 tests have been conducted in the state.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,202 and the percent positive was 19.0%.

Looking to get tested?

DHEC says there are 102 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.