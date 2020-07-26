DHEC hosting more than 100 mobile Coronavirus testing sites across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get screened for Coronavirus, there are numerous testing sites across South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, they are working with community partners to set up free mobile testing clinics throughout the coming weeks.

DHEC says there are are 102 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

DHEC says you can also visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.