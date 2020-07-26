DHEC reports 25 new deaths and 1,170 new Coronavirus cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Sunday, announced 1,170 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 25 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80,856 and confirmed deaths to 1,436.

Health officials say as of Saturday a total of 700,464 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.

Individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,490 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.6%.

DHEC says there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through August 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.