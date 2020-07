Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Monday Richland Co. deputies announced additional charges against the man accused of stabbing his roommate to death last Thursday.

Investigators now say in addition to murder, Timothy Shells is also charged with armed robbery.

Investigators say after Shells stabbed Dexter Craft,65, he took his wallet and other belongings.

Deputies say Craft and Shells lived at the same home on Woodcrest Dr.