Lexington Police Dept. helping residents beat the heat with ‘Operation Cool Down’
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is helping residents beat the heat.
The Police Department launched ‘Operation Cool Down’, which offers a free box style fan to anyone in need.
Operation Cool Down typically assists over 100 individuals or families each year, say organizers.
According to the department, if you need of a box fan can come to the Lexington Police Department located at 111 Maiden Lane in Lexington, South Carolina for assistance during weekday business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
If a Town of Lexington resident has transportation issues, a Community Action Team (C.A.T.)
officer may be available to drop off a box fan to them at their residence, say officials.
Police say in-kind donation forms are available for box fan donations made to ‘Operation: Cool Down’ through the Lexington Police Department Foundation.