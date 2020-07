Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say they have arrested a suspect in an April break-in and robbery.

Investigators say Chris Shearon broke into a home on N. Main St., assaulted the man inside and robbed him at knife point.

Police say he was arrested Saturday and a judge set his bond at $100,000.

Shearon is charged with assault and battery, burglary, kidnapping and armed robbery.