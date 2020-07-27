Richland Library initiative to bring 65 Wi-Fi hotspots across Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland Library is partnering with Columbia Housing to provide wi-fi hot spots.

Richland Library is launching its ‘Home-spot Initiative’ in Richland County.

Officials say the goal is to set up 65 Wi-Fi hotspots in 26 Columbia Housing Resident communities, across Richland County, by July 2021.

The library says this will give residents the ability to work from home or complete class work virtually, at a time when wireless networks are desperately needed.

Program Coordinators say they want to get rid of service gaps and increase the overall livability in our community.

Per a release, the Home-Spot initiative is made possible, thanks to funding from the McNulty Foundation and the Richland Library Friends and Foundation.