SC for ED Motor March: Teachers rally for virtual school re-openings in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Happening today: SC For Ed will host a Statewide Motor March Protest on Monday.

According to organizers, they will push for virtual learning, until safe, as the school year begins.

The drive will take a route that passes the Governor’s Mansion and the State House. Organizers are asking for participants to decorate their cars.

The teacher organization says the motor march will begin at 2pm at the State Museum parking lot.

For a link to the event information, click here https://www.scfored.org/

This is file video from the last SC for ED rally at the State House for Teacher pay.