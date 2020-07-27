Survey: SC school system among nation’s worst

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– With the prospect of in-person teaching looming, students may be returning to a school system already dubbed among the nation’s worst.

According to a study by Wallethub.com, south carolina’s school system ranks 9th worst in the country.

The survey was based on criteria such as standardized test scores, drop out rate, and teacher to student ratio.

Here’s how South Carolina stacks up according to the study:

Quality & Safety of Schools in South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.):