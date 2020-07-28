City of Columbia celebrates ‘Mask Up Challenge’ winners

The City of Columbia announces the two winners of the #MaskUp challenge created to help slow the spread of COVID-19

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The city of Columbia announced the first winners of the city’s mask up Columbia challenge.

The city sent congratulations to Matt Hudson for the most votes and Megan Pinckney for social reach.

The city wants you to continue to show your passion for keeping the community healthy and doing your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) by following recommendations suggested by health experts, including wearing your mask.

For more information on the ‘Mask-Up-Challenge’ click on the link provided below: https://www.maskupcolumbiasc.com/