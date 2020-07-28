Fire destroys field house at Orangeburg Preparatory School

Orangeburg Prep Fire Crews battle a fire at Orangeburg Preparatory School's field house (OPS)

Orangeburg Prep Fire Aerial view of a fire at the Orangeburg Preparatory School field house Tuesday, July 28.

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A fire destroyed the field house at Orangeburg Preparatory School Tuesday, according to school officials.

They believe the fire was caused by a lawn mower in storage around 4:00 p.m. and is now believed to be a total loss.

The building housed both the home and visitor locker rooms as well as concessions and various sports equipment.

The “Brent Lukens Memorial Field House” was dedicated to Lukens, a former student who died in a car accident.

The team also had a large wooden Indian head stored inside the building that would be brought out during the Indian’s football games. It also has fire damage.

There were no injuries associated with the fire and the school thanked Orangeburg Public Safety, EMS and DPU for their quick response.