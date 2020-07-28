Hiring: Kershaw County Schools looking for school bus drivers and food service employees

District Officials say if you are interested in the bus driver position, you should be able to pass a drug test, background check, DOT physical exam and a physical performance test. A candidate also must have a high school diploma or GED and a negative TB test, per the district.

In addition, an applicant must have had a driver’s license for at least a year and have less than four points against it. Pay is based on experience and includes benefits, according to the district. The District is also hiring substitutes for school cafeterias. District officials say Food Service substitutes are paid $10 per hour and have the potential to become permanent part-time employees.

Per KCSD, if you are interested, please complete an application online at www.kcsdschools.net (click on employment link) and contact Luci Brevard at (803) 432-8416 to pick up and complete the additional paperwork to process your application. All potential employees must have a current TB test and pass a SLED background check, say district officials.

Students start back to school in Kershaw on September 8, 2020.