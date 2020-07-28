Prisma Health hosts additional COVID-19 testing sites

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As a part of their continued effort to expand testing throughout the state of South Carolina, Prisma Health in a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Quality (DHEC) , and state agencies is hosting six additional testing sites to help citizens slow the spread of coronvirus by knowing their status.

The COVID-19 community testing events will be held in various locations throughout the Palmetto state all this week July 28th – August 1st. The sites are located in here in the Midlands in Columbia, Lexington, as well as in the Upstate in Mauldin and Travelers Rest.

Health official say this continue effort to make sure testing is available for any member of the community who may not otherwise have access to ‘traditional’ or ‘virtual’ testing visits. You do not to have a a doctors note and you do not have to make an appointment in order to be tested for coronavirus COVID-19.

Testing locations, dates and times are listed below:

Midlands locations

Tuesday, July 28, 8 a.m.–noon

Longleaf Middle School, 1160 Longreen Parkway, Columbia

Friday–Saturday, July 31–Aug. 1, 8 a.m.–noon

River Bluff High School, 320 Corley Mill Road, Lexington

Upstate locations

Tuesday, July 28, 8 a.m.–noon

Travelers Rest High School, 301 N. Main St., Travelers Rest

Friday–Saturday, July 31–Aug. 1, 8 a.m.–noon

Mauldin High School, 701 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

To find alternate mobile testing clinics near you click on the link provided HERE

