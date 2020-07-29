2020 SC State Fair will be drive-through experience

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Wednesday morning the South Carolina State Fair announced this year’s fair will be a drive-through event.

Fair General Manager Nancy Smith says on October 20-21st.

According to Smith, admission will be free for guests to drive through the fairgrounds and experience agriculture and art exhibits.

Smith says fair foods will also be available drive-through style in the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park.

According to a news release rides will not be available.