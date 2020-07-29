Flooding on Interstate 26 is diverting traffic in Lexington County

Josh Berry,

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Flood waters on Interstate 26 has shut down westbound traffic in Lexington County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol traffic is being diverted onto exit 115 off of I-26.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts