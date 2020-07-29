Flooding on Interstate 26 is diverting traffic in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Flood waters on Interstate 26 has shut down westbound traffic in Lexington County.

🎴FLOODING on I-26 WB in Lexington has diverted traffic. Drivers have to exit 115. pic.twitter.com/QMqEghkbAI — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) July 30, 2020

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol traffic is being diverted onto exit 115 off of I-26.

Lexington County: Interstate 26 westbound at the 115 mile marker is flooded. You are able to get onto Interstate 77 northbound. From there you can take Interstate 20 to get back onto Interstate 26 westbound. pic.twitter.com/sFTOfhrCZv — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) July 30, 2020