Free meal pickup at several Lexington District One schools today

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County School District One is giving out free breakfast and lunch today in their summer food service program.

It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can pick up food at the following locations:

Carolina Springs Middle School – 6180 Platt Springs Road, Lexington, S.C.

Forts Pond Elementary School – 7350 Fish Hatchery Road, Pelion, S.C.

Gilbert High School (Bus Loop) – 840 Main Street, Gilbert, S.C.

Rosenwald Community Learning Center (Via Black Street Entrance) – 420 Hendrix Street, Lexington, S.C.

Saxe Gotha Elementary School (Bus Loop) -100 Bill Williamson Court, Lexington, S.C.

District One’s Food Service and Nutrition department officials say three breakfasts and three lunches will be available for kids 18 and under, and for people with disabilities up to 21 years old.

For more information on the meal pick-ups today, visit the district’s website by clicking here.