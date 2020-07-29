Orangeburg deputies arrest suspect accused of fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C., (WOLO) — Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting at a basketball court last week.

Authorities say 25-year-old, Rodney Rivers is charged with murder.

According to investigators, on July 21st, Rivers got into an argument with the 28 year old victim, following a one-on-one basketball game behind Brookdale Elementary.

Officials say Rivers left the court, came back with a gun, and shot the victim.

Deputies say they found the victim on Shadow Lawn Drive and he later died at a hospital.

Rivers was taken to Orangeburg County Detention Center and is expected to make a court appearance today, July 29th, 2020.