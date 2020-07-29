Planet Fitness to require face coverings at all locations

The new requirement will go into effect August 1

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A popular chain of fitness centers is now requiring everyone to wear a mask.

Starting next month, Planet Fitness says it will require face covering at all of its locations.

As of right now, employees already have to wear masks, but now members who use the facilities also must wear them to workout.

Planet Fitness has over 14-hundred locations across the country. The new policy goes into effect August 1. For more information click on the link for Planet Fitness provided HERE