RCSD searches for a man wanted for April burglary

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a man accused of a burglary they say took place back in April. According to deputies, 38 year old Dameion Rhyhelee Rembert is wanted for second-degree burglary.

Authorities say just before 4:30p.m April 26 Rembert is On April 26, around 4:25 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Family Dollar store in the 8 thousand block of Two Notch Road in Columbia. When they arrived officials say they found the window to the front door of the business had been shattered.

Deputies say they checked the store to see if there were any suspect inside but were unable to find anyone. What they did see however, were multiple packs of cigarettes scattered across the floor and other packs of tobacco missing from the glass cabinet.

If you have any information that can help you’re urged to call crimestoppers 1888-CRIME-SC