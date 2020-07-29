Richland One Calendar Committee seeks feedback

Columbia,SC (WOLO) —- The Richland One Calendar Committee wants to hear your thoughts on the calendar for the upcoming school year.

Last week, the Board of School Commissioners approved plans to push back the initial scheduled start of the school year from August 19 to August 31.

Richland One school district Superintendent, Dr. Craig Witherspoon said the extra time would give district administrators the ability to work through the remaining logistics to prepare for the transition to resume classes for the upcoming school year and also allow for more teacher training.

With a little more wiggle room under their belt, the Committee, made up of teachers, classified employees, district administrators, parents and a school board member is taking another look at their calendar layout.

They have already developed two draft revised calendars for the 2020-2021 school year, but say the delayed start lends itself to more feedback from Richland One students, parents, and employees.

If you would like to take part in the survey, you must have it filled out and submitted no later than noon Monday August 3. The link to participate is provided below.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R1RevCalendar2021