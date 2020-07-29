SC Dept. of Education announces additional $15 Million in CARES Act funds

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina is receiving more than $15 million in additional CARES Act funds.
Wednesday State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced South Carolina as a recipient of  the $15,049,608 Rethink K-12 Education Models Grant from the US Dept. of Education as part of the federal COVID-19 relief fund.
According to Spearman, the funds will be used the SC Program called Return to Learn: Delivery Quality Instruction Virtually Anywhere.

The money will be used, among other things, to increase remote learning resources for students without broadband access, training teachers on new remote learning technologies, and improving the communication between families and teachers.

