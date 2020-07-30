DHEC: 1,636 new cases of Coronavirus and 48 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday, reported 1,636 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 48 additional confirmed deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 87,117 and confirmed deaths to 1,600 statewide.

DHEC says the total number of individual test results reported Wednesday statewide was 7,600 and the percent positive was 21.5%

Health officials say as of Wednesday, a total of 745,198 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

Hospital usage is up, DHEC reporting the following:

ICU beds: 1,440 total; 273 available; 1,167 in use (81.04% utilization rate)

COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,563; 389 in ICU; 245 ventilated

Looking to get tested?

There are 108 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly, according to DHEC. You can find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics. You do not have to have an appointment at the mobile locations.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.