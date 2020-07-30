Number of initial unemployment claims down in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Fewer people are filing for unemployment in South Carolina.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, last week 12,194 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance in the state.

That’s down 2,152 from the previous week.

Since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic SCDEW says close to 700,000 people filed for unemployment benefits and the agency paid out $3.6 billion in funds from sources including the state unemployment fund as well as the CARES Act.