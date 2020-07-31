COVID 19 to impact hurricane shelters as Isaias approaches

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Emergency Management Division is discouraging evacuees from looking to shelters first if they need to leave the coast as the state braces for potential impact of Hurricane Isaias.

Instead encouraging evacuees to stay with friends or family or hotels further inland.

In the agency’s annual hurricane guide it writes, “Due to the possibility of coronavirus infections, emergency shelters will limit the number of people inside to allow for extra safety precautions such as safe distancing. Additional shelters will open based on need.

The sc emergency manager mobile app, scemd.org and road signs will have information on all open shelters nearest to you if you need it.”

All of this information and more is in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide which is available at scemd.org as well as at any Walgreens, select Piggly Wiggly locations, and all South Carolina welcome centers.