Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– State health officials say another child has been diagnosed with Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C.

Officials say the child is between the ages of 10 and 17 and is from the Upstate.

DHEC says this is the 6th child in the state to come down with the illness that is a symptom that children can develop after contracting coronavirus.

DHEC also announced 1,346 new cases and 45 more deaths due to the virus.